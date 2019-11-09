Mohan Bhagwat hails SC's Ayodhya verdict, promises RSS won't be part of 'future agitations'

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh today hailed the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict as being "in line with the sentiments of the whole nation".

Addressing a press conference shortly after the verdict was given, Mohan Bhagwat said, "The final judgement has come after a legal process spanning decades. In this process, all aspects relating to the Ram Janmabhoomi were thoroughly checked. Arguments placed by all parties reflecting their respective viewpoints were evaluated."

He asserted that "truth and justice" had been ensured and said that the apex court's decision should not be seen as anybody's victory or defeat. Calling it a "decision in line with the sentiments of the whole nation" Bhagwat said that the RSS joined the people of India in welcoming the verdict.

At the Sangh's central office here in Jhandewala, Bhagwat added that everybody should now forget the dispute, which had continued for many decades, and work together to build a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

"We want Ayodhya row to end, and now everyone should work together for building the temple," he said.

Asked if the organisation would not take up causes, such as the Mathura and Varanasi issues, Bhagwat implied that the body will not be involved in any political movement after this. Incidentally, Mathura and Varanasi, are two other holy Hindu towns where many object to the existence of mosques.

"There was a historical background to the RSS being involved with Ayodhya, as an organisation, we don't otherwise involve ourselves in agitations and we will revert to our man making mission," he said.