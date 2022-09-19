Mohali MMS case: Fearing of video leak, girl students now scared of using toilet

Mohali, Sept 18 (ANI): Students gather inside the Chandigarh University campus demanding justice over the alleged leaked objectional videos row, in Mohali on Sunday. | ANI

Two days after protests erupted in the campus of a private university in Punjab’s Mohali over “rumours” that objectionable videos of several women students had been recorded by a hosteler, the girl students at the institute are scared to use the washroom, according to NDTV.

Following the incident, the university has announced closure for two days, and many students from nearby cities have left for home.

According to the allegations by students, a girl student over 60 private video clips of her hostel mates and forwarded them to her boyfriend in Shimla. They also alleged that some of the videos were uploaded on social media and porn websites.

However, the police has turned down this saying that the girl had shot videos of herself and shared them with her boyfriend. Police have found no other video of any other girl, and said rumour-mongering had led to panic and protests by the students.

The girl, her boyfriend and another boy said to be her former boyfriend have been held by the cops.

What protestors said?

One of the protestors when asked if there is fear among the students, she said, "I am a day scholar, but students staying in hostels, obviously they will be afraid." She alleged that the university administration has bribed the police, so they are not supporting the students.

While another student slammed the hostel warden, who has now been suspended for allegedly misbehaving with the girl students.

"Where is that accused warden who said the problem is in your clothes and not in the videos. She said it is because of your clothes that boys make lewd videos. It is because of that warden that girl students are not comfortable sharing anything with the university authorities," she said.

What happened?

There was chaos on the university campus on Saturday night as students poured out of hostel rooms to hold a protest and videos of “unconscious” women students being evacuated flooded social media, amid claims that some of them had committed suicide.