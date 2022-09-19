'Name of my city tarnished, Chandigarh University based in Punjab's Kharar': Kirron Kher amid MMS row | File

BJP leader and actor Kirron Kher on Monday reacted to the ongoing tensions at Chandigarh University after the alleged MMS leak scandal. Taking to Twitter, she condemned the incident and clarified that the university does not fall under her constituency, however, it is based in Punjab.

Expressing her concerns over the name of her city, Chandigarh, being 'tarnished', she said that the university is located in Mohali's Kharar town, which is over 24 km away. Thus, implying that the AAP-led administration should act swiftly on the matter.

"I am morally shaken by the ghastly incident at #ChandigarhUniversity. The name of my city is being tarnished due to this institute. I want to clarify that it is based in Kharar, Punjab. My heartfelt concern goes out to the girls & their parents who are a victim of this incident," Kher said.

Chandigarh University witnessed massive protests by students over the alleged Chandigarh video leak scandal on Sunday. Amid the rising tensions, the university has extended its holiday till September 24.

Hostel warden has also been suspended after students mounted pressure for action over the video leak case.

Chandigarh University constituted a seven-member committee to probe video scandal. Reportedly, the committee is headed by women cell chairperson Dr. Ashita Chadda, and two students are also part of it.

The Deputy Commissioner of Mohali, Amit Talwar, ordered a magisterial probe and constituted a Special Investigation team (SIT) in the matter.

So far, Punjab police have nabbed three people—a girl student of the varsity and two men—in connection with the alleged Chandigarh video leak scandal. The stir began at over 2.30 am yesterday after it was alleged that 'objectionable videos' of several girls were leaked on social media platforms.

The police and the university later clarified that only one video by the 22-year-old girl student, the prime accused, was sent to a man in Shimla. The third accused, a 31-year-old man from Shimla, was held last night. The girl student and her 23-year-old friend were arrested earlier.