'Modi, Trump mural not up to mark': Ahmedabad NGO removes mural ahead of US President's India visit

The much-awaited US President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visit to India on February 24 and 25 has seen the country's preparations to welcome them in full swing. As Trump is all set to visit Modi's homeground, the city has seen beautification of all sorts.

A Modi-Trump wall art showing their smiling faces have been removed and replaced by the NGO that created it.

The mural art by the NGO was made outside the Motera stadium. The wall outside the stadium can also be seen filled with other paintings and while other mural art have been kept as it is, the one with the faces of the two leaders were removed as they were not up the mark.

A local NGO Catch Foundation wanted to spread awareness about environment conservation and cleanliness by painting the faces of the two leaders.

Speaking to a leading daily newspaper, Bharat Sisodia, founder of the NGO said that the volunteers painted the wall for a warm welcome to both the leaders. He said "But once it was completed, we felt the mural could have been better. So we decided to replace them with another theme."

He also said that they did not seek permission for the painting. On asking if the government officials asked them to remove the paintings, Sisodia said that no one directed them to remove the paintings. "It was the NGO's decision to paint as well as remove it."

Now, bald eagle and peacock, the national birds of the two nations have been painted on the walls. Alongwith the paintings of the birds, the initials of US and India have also been painted.

The mural is a message to the two nations to take efforts to save the environment.

Trump is slated to address a mammoth crowd of more than 100,000 people which is expected to turn up for an event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' function that was addressed by the US President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston in September last year.