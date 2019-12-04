Modi shares stage with murder accused - who is Jharkhand BJP candidate Shashi Bhushan Mehta?

Shashi Bhushan Mehta the BJP candidate from Panki for the upcoming Jharkhand elections stands accused in a murder case.

In 2012, Mehta, then the Director of Oxford Public School was arrested for the murder of his school’s warden, Suchitra Mishra, says an earlier report by The Telegraph. Her body was recovered from beside a road near the Gandhi Ashram in Dhurwa. At that time, police officials had claimed that Mehta and several accomplices that he had hired for the job had killed the widow to get out of a relationship he was having with her for several years. He is currently out on bail.

More recently, a photo of Mehta sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gained traction on the internet.

He is not the only candidate with criminal accusations to his name. Another candidate fielded by the BJP for the polls, Bhanu Pratap Shahi, stands accused in a Rs. 130 crore medicine scam.

But this is not restricted to a single party. According to data compiled and analyzed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), 67% Congress candidates contesting the phase 2 of the Jharkhand Assembly polls slated for December 7, have criminal cases against them.

The data, reports IANS, revealed that 26% of the total candidates in the fray have criminal cases against them, while 17% have declared serious criminal cases. Among those analysed 67% of those who declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits are from the Congress, 50% from JMM, 42% from AJSU, and 40% each from the BJP and JVM-P. In terms of serious criminal cases the Congress is leading with 50% candidates.