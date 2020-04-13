Modi over Trump? US citizens in India are refusing to leave amid coronavirus lockdown

The novel coronavirus pandemic has now affected 185 countries around the globe. With over 557,500 cases as of Monday afternoon, the United States is the worst affected country by far. Over 22,000 people in the country have died.

With the situation looking rather grim at the moment, it is perhaps not very surprising that not everyone wants to go back to the US. According to a report in a leading daily, many Americans stranded in India are opting no not return.

For context, the US has been running special government-organized repatriation flights to take stranded Americans back to the western country.

As per an April 9 message on the Embassy's website, "the U.S. Mission India is facilitating a series of flights to the United States this week". The website added that for any person wishing to return, "now is the time to act".