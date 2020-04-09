Donald Trump praises, thanks PM Modi, on decision to supply hydroxychloroquine

New Delhi/Washington: The US President, Donald Trump, on Thursday profusely praised and thanked PM Modi for his decision to supply hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), the anti-malaria drug used for Covid-19 disease, to some most affected nations.

In his morning tweet, President Trump said, “Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you, India and the Indian people, for the decision on HCQ.

Will not be forgotten! Thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!” At a White House press briefing on Monday President Trump, in response to a question if he was worried about “retaliation to the US ban on export of medical goods” from India, had said, “

I would be surprised if he (Modi) would, you know, because India does very well with the US... I spoke to him Sunday morning, called him, and I said, we’d appreciate you allowing our supply (of HCQ) to come out. If he doesn't allow it to come out, that would be ok. But of course, there may be retaliation. Why wouldn’t there be?”