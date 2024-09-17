'Modi-Led Govt Brought Political Stability & Implemented Policies,' Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah On 100-Day Milestone

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Tuesday, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government has brought political stability to the country, and the people have witnessed the implementation of policies.

The Home Minister was addressing the media in the national capital on completing the first 100 days of the third term of PM Modi's government. Accompanied by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Home Minister Amit Shah launched a booklet highlighting the government’s achievements and initiatives on the 100th day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the first 100 days of the third term of PM Modi government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "... I can say with pride that India has become a centre of production in the world... Many countries of the world want to understand our Digital India campaign and… pic.twitter.com/mAQ9j62ASz — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2024

Statements Of Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah said, "... After dedicating 10 years to the development, security and welfare of the poor in India, the people of India gave a mandate to the BJP and its alliance parties... This happened for the first time in the last 60 years... This has brought an environment of political stability in the country. We have seen the execution of policies..."

"... In the last 10 years, the Modi government has been successful in establishing a strong India by strengthening internal and external security... PM Modi brought the New Education Policy which includes our ancient education system and modern education, which also honours our regional languages...," said the Home Minister.

Read Also HM Amit Shah Has A Savarkar Reference In Renaming Port Blair As Sri Vijayapuram

In the 100 days, projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore have been announced, Shah said.

"In the last ten years, the Modi government has provided homes, toilets, gas connections, drinking water, electricity, five kilograms of free grains, and healthcare facilities up to five lakh rupees to 60 crore poor people annually...Our goal is that in the next elections, no person in this country will be without a home," the Home Minister said.

Highlighting India's position on the global stage today, Shah said, "For the first time since Independence, the world has seen a foreign policy with a backbone under the Modi government. Previously, many, including myself, couldn't see this backbone in India's foreign policy. Now, it is clearly visible."