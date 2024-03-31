Modi Interview To Thanthi TV: From Sengol, Electoral Bonds To ED & Parivarvad, 10 Things PM Said

PM Narendra Modi's interview to Tamil channel Thanthi TV | X

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 31) gave an interview to Tamil channel Thanthi TV and spoke on a range of issues. The Prime Minister's interview is seen by observers as part of mega outreach by the PM who has been quite active in the southern state ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. However, the Prime Minister in the interview denied that his recent visits to Tamil Nadu had anything to do with politics.

Below are 10 things he said in the comprehensive interview.

1. PM Modi On Electoral Bond

Speaking on the electoral bond, PM said that there might be criticism but the electoral bond at least provides some transparency.

2. PM Modi On Ed actions and Opposition's allegations

PM Modi said that ED's action against violations had helped bring in Rs 2,200 crore and that the money was used for the welfare of the poor.

3. PM says world sees India as a "Vishwabandhu"

"Everything I do has to be top-rated. I have given equal attention and energy to all the works that I have done. To me, a small nation is as important as a big one. Today, the world sees Bharat as ‘Vishwabandhu’. They feel kinship with Bharat. Every country believes in Bharat and has high hopes for us. We believe in global good while prioritizing our interests."

4. PM Modi on BJP's chances in Tamil Nadu

"The BJP-NDA is a robust alliance that connects different sections of society. It represents the aspirations of the people. The votes that the BJP-NDA receives aren’t 'anti-DMK' but 'pro-BJP'. People have witnessed the works we have done over the past 10 years. Tamil Nadu has decided that this time it will be the BJP-NDA!"

"Just because I am a politician does not mean I work only to win elections. Tamil Nadu has huge potential which must not be wasted. If merely winning elections was my goal, I would not have worked for the development of the northeast. I have visited northeastern states more than all of the former Prime Ministers combined."

5. PM Modi on Congress

"Good people are there in Congress too"

6. PM Modi on dynasty politics or "Parivarwad"

"Only 6-7 families cannot handle the aspirations of the entire nation. I have never said people from the same family shouldn't enter politics. But families which have no democracy in their homes cannot bring democracy in the party as well.

7. PM Modi on 400 seats

"It is the people who want 400 seats for the BJP. People had seen what 23 years of political instability had done to the nation."

8. PM Modi on Viksit Bharat and Tamil Nadu

PM said, "Viksit Bharat means that every corner of the country should be a recipient of development. To build a Viksit Bharat, we first need to develop each state. I believe that Tamil Nadu has the potential to become the driving force behind our dream of a Viksit Bharat."

9. PM Modi on Sengol

"Only a few people are aware that the initial moments of our independence are connected to the sacred Sengol. It was a symbol for the change in regime. I had decided that in the New Parliament, Sengol will inspire us. It will not be merely an ornament kept on the shelf, but it will be honored as it rightly deserves. It was presented before the President during her address."

10. PM Modi on Ekta Yatra from Kanyakumari to Srinagar

"In 1991, I commenced the Ekta Yatra from Kanyakumari to Srinagar. This was during a time when people used to burn our national flag at Lal Chowk. During that Yatra, family members of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru were present, and they presented us with the national flag, which we hoisted in Jammu and Kashmir."

Besides, PM Modi also spoke on how Tamil is the oldest language in the world and that all Indians must take pride in it. He also hit out at politics over language and said that he had very good relations with former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa and said that the AIADMK must be having regret for what they did to the BJP.