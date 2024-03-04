Tamil Nadu: 'PM Modi Frequenting State Because Lok Sabha Polls Are Around Corner,' Says CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi | ANI

Chennai: DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday charged that BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was now frequently visiting Tamil Nadu only because the Lok Sabha polls are round the corner. He accused Modi of not considering the genuine demands of the State.

In a politically strategic move, Stalin, ahead of Modi’s second visit to Tamil Nadu in a week, had on Sunday evening left for Mayiladuthurai in the delta region. Had be been in Chennai as per protocol he may have had to receive the Prime Minister at the Chennai airport. This would not have been the best of things to do in an election year where the DMK has taken frontal position in the attack against the BJP and Modi.

Addressing a meeting in Mayiladuthurai, Stalin said while the Prime Minister can visit the State, but at the same time, he should consider the genuine demands of the Tamil Nadu Government. “They (Union Government) neglected our request to release ₹37,000 crore towards flood relief following the two disasters in (Chennai, Thoothukudi and its surroundings) in December last year. Not even a single rupee has been released by the Centre, but they want the taxes and votes from Tamil Nadu to retain power,” the chief minister charged.

Stalin believed “they (BJP) cannot deceive the people of Tamil Nadu who always stand on the side of the ‘Dravidian Model’ government”, which he said “works for the rights and development of the State.”