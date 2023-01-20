Modi Documentary: Supreme Court lawyer files complaint against BBC, says 'attacking India's integrity'

Narendra Modi | (PTI Photo)

Vineet Jindal, an advocate for the Supreme Court and a social activist, filed a complaint against the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Friday in response to a documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi that cast doubt on Modi's management of the violence that erupted in Gujarat in 2002 after a train carrying Hindu pilgrims was set ablaze in Godhra.

“The people of the country chose PM Modi. There is a constitutional government in the country and this act of BBC News is a conspiracy to incite Muslims against Hindus not just in India but in the world. Therefore, it can be dangerous and action should be taken against it.” Jindal wrote on Twitter.

BBC is attacking integrity of the country

The advocate added that he reported the BBC for "attacking the integrity of the country" in his complaint.

He referred to the documentary as a calculated move against Hindus by the Muslim population in India and throughout the world.

He made complaints in accordance with IPC sections 121, 153, 153A and B, 295, 298 and 505.

Modi receives criticism

Since its broadcast, the BBC's documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received criticism. On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) referred to it as "propaganda" and "colonial attitude."

Over 1,000 individuals were killed in the riots in Gujarat in 2002, most of them Muslims.

