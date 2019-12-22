Modi and Shah have destroyed future of nation's youth: Rahul Gandhi

Amid the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Congress has planned to hold peace marches in some states on Monday, besides holding a protest at the Rajghat in Delhi.

Attacking the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, ahead of the protests, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Sunday: "Modi and Shah have destroyed your future. They can't face your anger over the lack of jobs and damage they've done to the economy. That's why they are dividing our beloved & hiding behind hate. We can only defeat them by responding with love towards every Indian."