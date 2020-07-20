MLA Malinga bowls a fast one: Pilot offered Rs35 crore

Jaipur

In a startling revelation Giriraj Malinga, the MLA from Bari seat in Dholpur district has said Sachin Pilot had offered him Rs35 crore to topple the government. This he said was when he visited Pilot’s home for some work related to his area. Substantiating his claim, MLA Rajendra Gudha said the chief minister had mentioned the incident in the legislator’s meet that an MLA had refused on advice of his wife and informed him. Also speaking to the media, CM Ashok Gehlot said this was why the government was safe.

Speaking to the media outside Hotel Fairmont on Monday, Malinga said, “I had gone to his house twice for some work in my area. Sachin Pilot spoke to me about money. He said take as much as you want. It went up to Rs35 crore. I had gone once in December last year then once later. I informed the Chief Minister about it. I told the CM there is a threat to his government as an effort is being made to topple your government. But, the CM told me not to worry and all will be fine.”

Malinga had won on a BSP ticket in 2008 but joined the Congress. He contested the poll on a Congress ticket this time in 2018.

Rajendra Gudha, another MLA, verified the claim saying the CM had mentioned in the leislator’s meet an MLA had refused the money and told him about the offer. He told the legislators the MLA had been advised by his wife to do so. “The MLA who refuse the money on the advice of his wife and informed the CM is Giriraj Malinga.”

Reacting to Malinga’s allegations, Sachin Pilot said, “All allegations levelled against me are baseless, and it was done to malign my image.”

Whether Malinga had told him about Pilot’s offer for money, Gehlot replied briefly in the affirmative he said, “That is why the government is safe today.”