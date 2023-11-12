Mizoram: Meth Tablets Worth ₹42 Crore Seized In Zokhawthar

In another triumph against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles successfully seized 15.915 kilograms of Methamphetamine tablets valued at 42 crore rupees in the general area of Zokhawthar in Mizoram on November 10, 2023.

This operation was executed by a collaborative team comprising Assam Rifles and the Zokhawthar Police Department, acting on specific intelligence.

The entire shipment of Methamphetamine tablets, with an estimated worth of Rs 42,00,00,000 (Forty-two crore only), has been handed over to the Zokhawthar Police Department for further legal proceedings.

The ongoing illicit trafficking of drugs and unlawful funds remains a significant concern for the state of Mizoram and India as a whole. Aptly named the 'Sentinels of Northeast,' Assam Rifles persist in their efforts to combat illegal smuggling, intensifying their focus on apprehending the masterminds behind such illicit activities in Mizoram.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)