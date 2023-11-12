 Mizoram: Meth Tablets Worth ₹42 Crore Seized In Zokhawthar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMizoram: Meth Tablets Worth ₹42 Crore Seized In Zokhawthar

Mizoram: Meth Tablets Worth ₹42 Crore Seized In Zokhawthar

This operation was executed by a collaborative team comprising Assam Rifles and the Zokhawthar Police Department, acting on specific intelligence.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 12, 2023, 06:50 PM IST
article-image

In another triumph against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles successfully seized 15.915 kilograms of Methamphetamine tablets valued at 42 crore rupees in the general area of Zokhawthar in Mizoram on November 10, 2023.

This operation was executed by a collaborative team comprising Assam Rifles and the Zokhawthar Police Department, acting on specific intelligence.

The entire shipment of Methamphetamine tablets, with an estimated worth of Rs 42,00,00,000 (Forty-two crore only), has been handed over to the Zokhawthar Police Department for further legal proceedings.

The ongoing illicit trafficking of drugs and unlawful funds remains a significant concern for the state of Mizoram and India as a whole. Aptly named the 'Sentinels of Northeast,' Assam Rifles persist in their efforts to combat illegal smuggling, intensifying their focus on apprehending the masterminds behind such illicit activities in Mizoram.

Read Also
Pune News: Customs dept seizes 1kg of Meth in crackdown under NDPS Act; 4 arrested
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: Arrested TMC Minister Jyotipriya Mallick's Health 'Deteriorates', Expresses 'Fear Of...

West Bengal: Arrested TMC Minister Jyotipriya Mallick's Health 'Deteriorates', Expresses 'Fear Of...

India Votes In Favour Of UN Resolution Condemning Israeli Settlement Activities In Occupied...

India Votes In Favour Of UN Resolution Condemning Israeli Settlement Activities In Occupied...

Mizoram: Meth Tablets Worth ₹42 Crore Seized In Zokhawthar

Mizoram: Meth Tablets Worth ₹42 Crore Seized In Zokhawthar

Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2023: ECI To Set Up Polling Booths For First Time In These Remote Villages

Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2023: ECI To Set Up Polling Booths For First Time In These Remote Villages

UP: Yogi Govt Considering Supplementary Budget Ahead Of LS Polls; Could Include Ayodhya...

UP: Yogi Govt Considering Supplementary Budget Ahead Of LS Polls; Could Include Ayodhya...