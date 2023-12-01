 Mizoram Assembly Polls: Counting Of Votes Deferred By A Day To December 4
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMizoram Assembly Polls: Counting Of Votes Deferred By A Day To December 4

Mizoram Assembly Polls: Counting Of Votes Deferred By A Day To December 4

EC said the decision was taken following representations from various quarters requesting for a change in the date of counting from December 3 on the ground that Sunday holds a special significance for the people of Mizoram, a Christian-majority state.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 01, 2023, 09:21 PM IST
article-image
X/ANI

The counting of votes in Mizoram will take place on December 4, a day after it was originally scheduled, the Election Commission said on Friday.

It said the decision was taken following representations from various quarters requesting for a change in the date of counting from December 3 on the ground that Sunday holds a special significance for the people of Mizoram, a Christian-majority state.

"The Commission, having considered these representations, has decided to revise the date of counting for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram from 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday) to 4th December, 2023 (Monday)," it stated.

The counting was earlier scheduled for December 3, along that in four other states -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana - where assembly polls were held last month.

Read Also
Mizoram Assembly Elections Exit Polls 2023: Bad News For CM Zoramthanga As Polls Suggest Hung...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu Vigilance Team Raids ED's Office In Madurai After Arresting Agency's Officer In Bribery...

Tamil Nadu Vigilance Team Raids ED's Office In Madurai After Arresting Agency's Officer In Bribery...

Chhattisgarh Exit Polls 2023: Ahead Of Counting Of Votes, Congress Calls ‘Secret’ Meeting In...

Chhattisgarh Exit Polls 2023: Ahead Of Counting Of Votes, Congress Calls ‘Secret’ Meeting In...

Mizoram Assembly Polls: Counting Of Votes Deferred By A Day To December 4

Mizoram Assembly Polls: Counting Of Votes Deferred By A Day To December 4

Kerala: 75-Year-Old Live-In Partner Kills 36-Year-Old Israeli Woman In Mughathala Fearing 'Someone...

Kerala: 75-Year-Old Live-In Partner Kills 36-Year-Old Israeli Woman In Mughathala Fearing 'Someone...

Exit Polls 2023 Predictions: BJP Set For Victory In MP, Rajasthan; Congress To Get Chhattisgarh,...

Exit Polls 2023 Predictions: BJP Set For Victory In MP, Rajasthan; Congress To Get Chhattisgarh,...