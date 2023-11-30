Mizoram Assembly Elections Exit Poll 2023 LIVE Streaming: Know Everything About When & Where To Watch |

Mizoram: The Exit Poll Results of the Mizoram Assembly elections are set for release at 6:30 PM on Thursday (November 30). These results are pivotal in signalling which political party is likely to assume governance in the state.

On November 7, the citizens of Mizoram exercised their democratic right and voted to decide the fate of the 40 seats in the state assembly. By 5 pm, data from the Election Commission indicated an impressive 77.04% voter turnout in the state.

Voting Dynamics & Turnout

The election, conducted from 7 am to 4 pm, witnessed citizens enthusiastically exercising their voting rights. Interestingly, those queued outside polling booths at the closing hour were permitted to cast their votes as per regulations.

Key constituencies displayed varying levels of voter engagement, with Tuichang recording 82.39%, Tuikum at 87.32%, East TuiPui at 79.01%, and Lawngtlai West at 80.80% voter turnout.

Chief Ministerial Contenders

Chief Minister Zoramthanga, leading the Mizo National Front, seeks re-election from Aizawl East-I, where the voting percentage stood at 65.97%. Lalduhoma, the chief of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), and a former IPS officer, contends for the chief ministerial position from Serchhip, witnessing a robust 83.73% voter turnout.

Where To Watch Exit Polls LIVE

Exit Polls will be broadcast live on various television news programs, with channels like ABP Network, Aaj Tak, Zee News, Times Now and India Today at the forefront. Audiences can access live streaming of Exit Poll results on YouTube by searching for diverse news networks. For live updates, following developments on Free Press Journal is recommended.