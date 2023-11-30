Telangana Assembly Elections Exit Poll 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch |

The Exit Poll Results 2023 for the recently held Assembly elections in Telangana will be announced at 6:30 PM on Thursday, November 30. Election is held in the state today and will be concluded in the evening. These Exit Poll Results will give an indication of which party will form the government in the state. Elections were held in five states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

Elections in all five states are to conclude today

Elections were initiated in these five states on November 7 and concluded today. The final results of the elections in these five states, including Telangana, will be announced on Sunday, December 3.

Telangana went for polls today

Telangana went for polls today and voting is being held on all 112 assembly seats. Voting began at 7 AM in the morning and will conclude at 6 PM. Huge voter turnout is expected in the state as many poeple were seen turning out to exercise their right to vote in large numbers in initial stage of polling. Around 2,290 candidates are in the fray and a close 2,290 contest is expected in the state.

Candidates in fray

The Exit poll results will give an indication of which party will form the government in the state. The candidates belong to 109 national and regional parties and around 221 women and one transgender candidate are contesting the elections. It is a triangular contest in the state between BRS, Congress and BJP. Congress is confident of forming the government in the South Indian state.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge 100% confident

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "100% confident, we will win all the four states. We will win Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. One will be in fighting - in the northeast (Mizoram)."

The results of the elections in these states are crucial

The results of the elections in these states are crucial as it is the last state assembly elections ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The results of these elections will give an indication of the outcome of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. There is a tough and direct battle between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress in the three states out of five.

Governments in the five states

Out of the five states in which elections were held BJP rules Madhya Pradesh, while Congress is in power in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Telangana is ruled by K Chandrashekhar Rao led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Zoramthanga of the Mizo National Front (MNF) is the Chief Minister of Mizoram.

Where To Watch Live

Exit Polls are declared live on various television news programs. Among these TV channels, few are most popular, these include Times Now, ABP Network, Aaj Tak, Zee News, India Today and others. You can also watch the Exit Poll results live on YouTube by searching for the live streaming of the results of various news networks. You may also follow the live developments with us on Free Press Journal.