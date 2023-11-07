Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Polling Begins For All 40 Seats

Voting begins from 7:00 am to elect 40 members of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly | X/ANI

Aizawl: Voting for elections to the 40-member assembly in Mizoram began at 7 am on Tuesday, amid tight security arrangements, officials said. Polling will continue till 4 pm. Over 8.57 lakh voters, including 4.39 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 174 candidates.

#WATCH | Mizoram elections | Voters arrive at polling station 27 in Mission Vengthlang in large numbers to cast their vote. pic.twitter.com/xOaNcuwFef — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

Parties In The Fray

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Congress have fielded candidates in all the seats. The BJP is contesting in 23 constituencies, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated candidates in four assembly segments.

#AssemblyElections2023 : Voting begins from 7:00 AM to elect 40 members of the #Mizoram Legislative Assembly. Voting will go till 4:00 PM#MizoramPolls #PollsWithAIR pic.twitter.com/xcWwEZ1gBy — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 7, 2023

27 Independent Candidates

Besides, there are 27 independent candidates.

Of the 1,276 polling stations across Mizoram, 149 are remote voting centres, and 30 along the inter-state and international borders have been declared critical and vulnerable.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made with 7,200 personnel deployed across the state to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections, the officials said.

Myanmar and Bangladesh Border Sealed

The 510-km-long international border with Myanmar and the 318-km boundary with Bangladesh have been sealed ahead of the polling of assembly constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.