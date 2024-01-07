Miscreants Throw Elderly Man Alive Into Drain After Stuffing Him In Cardboard Box In UP's Kanpur; Act Caught On CCTV | Twitter

Kanpur: In a shocking incident, a CCTV video has surfaced on social media in which it can be seen that a few youths are throwing an elderly man into a drain in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The youths were caught on camera while performing the horrific crime, and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. Two youths are seen in the video throwing a cardboard box into the drain in which the elderly man was stuffed.

They threw the man into the drain while he was alive. The dead body of the victim was recovered from the drain on December 21. The incident occurred in the Barra Police Station area in Kanpur. There are reports that the elderly used to work at a tent house in the area.

VIDEO: Youths throw elderly man alive into drain

They threw the box in which the elderly man was stuffed into the drain

It can be seen in the video that the youths take the cardboard box out of a vehicle and take it to the edge of the bridge over the drain and throw the box in which the elderly man was stuffed into the drain.

VIDEO: The police issue statement in connection with the crime

थाना बर्रा क्षेत्रान्तर्गत एक बुजुर्ग व्यक्ति का शव नाले में मिलने व आवश्यक कार्यवाही के सम्बन्ध में श्रीमान सहायक पुलिस आयुक्त नौबस्ता श्री आशुतोष कुमार द्वारा दी गई बाइट। @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/98MVtGfXCp — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) January 7, 2024

The elderly man was thrown in front of a huge crowd

The youths took the huge cardboard box while there were many people present on the bridge from where the elderly man was thrown into the drain. They took the cardboard box to the edge of the bridge and threw it into the drain and the people present at the spot were not even bothered of what was being thrown into the drain.

The CCTV footage has now revealed the truth

There are reports that the son of the deceased reached the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South office to register a complaint after his father went missing. However, no complaint was registered by the police and allegations are made against the police for not taking any action to locate the missing elderly man. The son tried to find his father by himself and the CCTV footage has now revealed the truth.

Police issue statement

The police have said that the dead body of an elderly man was found in the drain in the Barra Police Station area. They have initiated an inquiry in connection with the matter. The police also said that they are examining the other CCTV cameras installed in the area and the nearby areas. They are also questioning the people who were working with the victim.The police will take action after the investigation.