Couple Thrash Panchayat Secretary With Slipper In UP's Banda; Complaint Registered As Video Surfaces | Twitter

Banda: A shocking video has hit the internet in which it can be seen that a couple is thrashing the Panchayat secretary in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district. The video of the incident is going viral on social media, and it can be seen in the video that the woman and her husband are thrashing the Panchayat secretary who was on government duty. The incident occurred outside the Naraini Panchayat building in Banda.

The woman can be seen in the video thrashing him with slippers

It can be seen in the video that the woman and her husband attacked the Panchayat secretary outside the office building and are thrashing him brutally. The woman can be seen in the video thrashing him with slippers in her hands, and the man pushes him to the ground and beats him with punches and kicks. The man then held him by his neck while the secretary was still lying on the ground and receiving the beating from the couple.

Video of couple thrashing the Panchayat officer:

The incident occurred due to a dispute over non-payment of salary

It is being said that the incident occurred due to a dispute between the couple and the Panchayat secretary over non-payment of salary. The Panchayat secretary, who has been identified as Rohit Kumar, has registered a case against three people, including the Panchayat head. He stated in his complaint that he went to the village office for some government work on Friday (January 5).

Police statement in connection with the matter:

Non-payment of salary for the past four months

Rekha and her husband Ganesh Valmik, who are responsible for the cleaning work at the Gram Panchayat building, reached there and started a dispute over non-payment of salary for the past four months. They demanded the payment of the dues, and when the altercation escalated, they started thrashing the Panchayat secretary.

Disrupted performing government duties

Rohit Patel also alleged that the couple and Panchayat Head Dharmendra Kumar entered the Panchayat building and used abusive language against him without any reason, which also caused disruption in performing government duties. He also alleged that they started demanding unnecessary money from him and tore his clothes when he refused to pay the amount.

A complaint has been registered

The police said a complaint has been registered in connection with the matter. Police said that a video of the incident has also gone viral and they are investigating the video. The police said that a complaint has been registered against the couple for abusing and thrashing the government officer. The police will take necessary action after the investigation into the matter.