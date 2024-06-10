Mirzapur Cop Gets Head & Body Massage From Kids; Police Assure Action After Shocking Video Goes Viral

In a condemnable incident, a head police constable in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district was seen getting a body and head massaged by kids in the police station premises. A shocking video of the incident surfaced on social media.

The head constable has been identified as Bhanu Pratap Singh. Singh is also known for his 'filmy' mustouche which has sort of become a part of his identity as his mustouche is said to be famous among the locals.

In the video, three kids are seen surrounding the head constable, who is sitting on a chair. One of the kids is seen massaging his head while the other two children press his arms. Shockingly, all this reportedly happened inside the police station premises.

Row broke out after the video of the incident went viral on social media platform X. The Mirzapur police also reacted to the viral video after netizens tagged the police in the posts.

Disclaimer: The below video shows kids made to massage a head constable. Viewer discretion advised.

"In the referenced case, the Area Officer Operation was directed to investigate the facts and take necessary action," Mirzapur Police posted in response to the video.

However, it is not clear if action has been taken against the head constable though the police has assured that they are looking into the matter.

Netizens Express Shock At The Video

Netizens expressed shock at the video. A user commented that police has the duty to protect the civilians and children. However, getting massage from kids in the police station premises by a head constable led to several questions regarding the compliance of rules by cops in Uttar Pradesh.