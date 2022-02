Mirza Ghalib death anniversary: 10 thought-provoking shayaris by the legendary poet

The who’s who in the world of literature, fine arts, culture and celebrities will croon and swoon over the timeless compositions of the legendary romanticist Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan, alias “Mirza Ghalib” to mark his 150th death anniversary.

Mirza Ghalib, born in Agra (December 27, 1797 - February 15, 1869), died aged 71, as the sun was setting on the Mughal Empire, leaving behind a treasure chest of his literary creations in Urdu and Persian which have enthralled generations till now.

Today, February 15, on his death anniversary we bring you 10 of his most thought-provoking shayaris.

Kitna khauf hota hai sham ke andhere mein, Puch un parindo se jinke ghar nahi hote.

Hum ne mohabbat ke nashe mein aa kar usse khuda bana dala; Hosh tab aaya jab us ne kaha ke khuda kisi ek ka nahi hota!

Mohabbat mein nahi hai farq jeene aur marne ka, Usi ko dekh kar jeete hai jis kafir pe dam nikle!

Dil-e-nadaan tujhe hua kya hai, Aakhir iss dard ki dawa kya hai!

Unn ke dekhne se jo aati hai munh par raunaq, Woh samajhte hain ki bimaar ka haal achcha hai!

Tere waade par jiye hum to yeh jaan jhoot jana, Ki khushi se marr na jaate agar eitbaar hota!

Ishq ne ‘Ghalib’ nikamma kar diya, Varna hum bhi aadmi the kaam ke.

Na tha kuch toh khuda tha, Kuch na hota toh khuda hota. Duboyaa mujh ko hone ne, Na hota main toh kya hota!

Maze jahaan ke apni nazaar main khak nahi, Siwaa-e-khoon-e-jigar so jigar mein khaak nahin!

Ishrat-e-qatra har dar’ya mein fanaa ho jaana, Dard ka hadd se guzarna hai dawa ho jaana.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 02:34 PM IST