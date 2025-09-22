Mid-Air Scare: Passenger Tries To Enter Cockpit Of Bengaluru-Varanasi Air India Express Flight

Air India Express | Representational Image

Varanasi: Panic gripped among passengers onboard the Bengaluru-Varanasi Air India Express flight after a man tried to enter the cockpit mid-air on Monday. The incident took place on flight IX-1086. The man reportedly tried to gain access to the cockpit under the pretext of using the washroom.

Crew members managed to stop the individual until the flight landed in Varanasi. According to a report By News18, the accused was travelling with eight others. All of them were handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for questioning.

"We are aware of media reports regarding an incident on one of our flights to Varanasi, where a passenger approached the cockpit entry area while looking for the lavatory. We reaffirm that robust safety and security protocols are in place and were not compromised," an Air India Express spokesperson said.

"The matter was reported to the relevant authorities on landing and is currently under investigation," the spokesperson added.

Pilot Allows Woman Friend To Enter Cockpit:

Earlier In February this year, an Air India pilot allowed a female friend into the cockpit during a Dubai-Delhi flight. Two months after the incident, the entire crew was de-rostered on the directions of the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). A cabin crew member of the flight had filed a complaint with the DGCA about the pilot allowing a female friend into the cockpit. The incident happened on February 27.

Notably, unauthorised people are not allowed to enter the cockpit and any such entry could be in violation of norms.

In June this year, the DGCA also issued a warning to all airlines regarding the dangers of unauthorised entry into the cockpit of an aircraft.