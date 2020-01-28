Mhaga Ganesh Jayanti 2020: Significance, tithi, muhurat and puja vidhi

Practising Hindus are delighted today to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, the favourite god in Maharashtra. As per the Hindu calendar, Ganesha’s birth anniversary is observed on the Shukla Chaturthi during Magha lunar month and usually falls in the January and February months of the Gregorian calendar. This year, it will be celebrated today on January 28, 2020.
The birth anniversary of Ganesha, the bearer of all wisdom, is celebrated with great pomp and show mainly in Maharashtra and the coastal regions of Konkan. Families and friends come together on this day to worship their beloved god and ask for his blessings.
Apart from Mhaga Ganpati, Ganesh Jayanti is also known as Magha Shukla Chaturthi, Tilkund Chaturthi and Varad Chaturthi.
Ganesh Jayanti 2020 Tithi: January 28, 2020
Ganesh Jayanti 2020 Muhurat: 8.23 a.m on January 28, 2020 to 10.46 p.m on January 29 2020.
Ganesh Jayanti 2020 Vidhi: As per traditions, on the day of Ganesh Jayanti, one must wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath. The home and mandir inside the home must be cleaned.
An idol of Lord Ganesha using turmeric powder and sindoor must be made. Fresh flowers and a freshly washed piece of cloth must be used to decorate the idol.
Special food including til and Ganesha’s favourite modaks should be made and distributed as prasad.
Ganesha must be worshipped by reciting Ganesh mantras and Ganesh aarti. After a days’ celebration, the turmeric and sindoor idol should be immersed.
Ganesh Aarti:
Jai Ganesh, Jai Ganesh,Jai Ganesh Deva।
Mata Jaki Parvati, Pita Mahadeva|
Ekadanta Dayavanta, Char Bhujadhaari।
Mathe Par Tilak Sohe, Muse Ki Savari|
Paan Charhe, Phool Charhe, Aur Charhe Meva।
(Haar Charhe, Phool Charhe, Aur Charhe Meva।)
Ladduan Ka Bhog Lage, Sant Karein Seva|
Jai Ganesh, Jai Ganesh, Jai Ganesh Deva।
Mata Jaki Parvati, Pita Mahadeva|
Andhe Ko Aankh Deta, Korhina Ko Kaya।
Banjhana Ko Putra Deta,Nirdhana Ko Maya|
'Soora' Shyama Sharana Aaye,Saphal Kije Seva।
Mata Jaki Parvati, Pita Mahadeva|
(Deenana Ki Laaj Rakho, Shambhu Sutavari।
Kaamana Ko Poorna KaroJaga Balihari|
Jai Ganesh, Jai Ganesh, Jai Ganesh Deva।
Mata Jaki Parvati, Pita Mahadeva|
