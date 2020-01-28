Mhaga Ganesh Jayanti 2020: Significance, tithi, muhurat and puja vidhi

Practising Hindus are delighted today to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, the favourite god in Maharashtra. As per the Hindu calendar, Ganesha’s birth anniversary is observed on the Shukla Chaturthi during Magha lunar month and usually falls in the January and February months of the Gregorian calendar. This year, it will be celebrated today on January 28, 2020.

The birth anniversary of Ganesha, the bearer of all wisdom, is celebrated with great pomp and show mainly in Maharashtra and the coastal regions of Konkan. Families and friends come together on this day to worship their beloved god and ask for his blessings.

Apart from Mhaga Ganpati, Ganesh Jayanti is also known as Magha Shukla Chaturthi, Tilkund Chaturthi and Varad Chaturthi.

Here’s all you need to know about Mhaga Ganesh or Ganesh Jayanti:

Ganesh Jayanti 2020 Tithi: January 28, 2020

Ganesh Jayanti 2020 Muhurat: 8.23 a.m on January 28, 2020 to 10.46 p.m on January 29 2020.

Ganesh Jayanti 2020 Vidhi: As per traditions, on the day of Ganesh Jayanti, one must wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath. The home and mandir inside the home must be cleaned.

An idol of Lord Ganesha using turmeric powder and sindoor must be made. Fresh flowers and a freshly washed piece of cloth must be used to decorate the idol.