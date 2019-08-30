Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: 7 quick and simple Ganpati rangoli designs to enhance your festive decoration

A festival is never complete without a rangoli. The colourful piece of art adds to the festive flair. The word ‘Rangoli’ is derived from the Sanskrit word ‘Rangavalli’, a combination of two words ‘Rang’ and ‘Avalli’. ‘Rang’ means colour and ‘avalli’ means rows and lines. From simple geometric designs to abstract art, rangoli comes in different styles. The traditional art form denotes good luck and prosperity and has a different name in different states - Rangoli in Maharashtra, Kolam in Tamil Nadu, Chaookpurna in Chhattisgarh, Muggulu in Andhra Pradesh and Alpana in Bengal and Assam. Though it is called by different names in different Indian states it is made with common intention which is to bring good luck. Each colour has a special significance, white signifies coolness and purity, red signifies strength, yellow signifies richness, green signifies harmony, orange signifies sacrifice and blue signify happiness. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, we have tried to put together some of the simple and quick Ganpati rangoli designs for you, do have a look.