Man builds Ganpati pandal inspired by Chandrayaan-2 in Mumbai

Mumbai: A man here has built a Lord Ganpati 'pandal' with Chandrayaan-2 as its theme, on the occasion of ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival.
Sharing his experience of building the pandal, Deepak Makwana told ANI, "From last 10 years, I have been making pandals on a different theme and this year ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) launched Chandrayaan-2, which is a great achievement for India so I thought of celebrating that." "It took 15 days for me to build this pandal," he added.
Ganesh Chaturthi, which began on September 2, is a 10-day festival, celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha.
