'Meri Mati Mera Desh' To MP's 'Mini Brazil', Top 10 Quotes By PM Modi In 103rd Mann Ki Baat Edition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, speaking during the 103rd edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, announced that a 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign will be launched in the run up to Independence Day to honour the martyred bravehearts of the country. The Prime Minister also spoke on several interesting topics and informed about developments taking place in social and cultural fields in India. Here are top 10 quotes from PM Modi's 103rd Mann Ki Baat edition.

On Heritage

"Let us not only embrace our heritage, but also present it responsibly to the world. To keep our traditions, our heritage alive, we have to preserve them, live them, teach them to the next generation. I am happy that, today, many efforts are being made in this direction."

On MP's village Bicharpur emerging as mini Brazil

"More than 1200 football clubs have been formed in Shahdol and its surrounding areas. A large number of players are emerging from here, who are playing at the national level."

On fighting menace of drug addiction

"I would like to appreciate all those who are contributing in this noble cause of drug de-addiction. Drug addiction becomes a big problem not only for the family but for the whole society."

On Hajj policy

"Friends, the changes that have been made in the Haj Policy in the last few years are being appreciated a lot. Our Muslim mothers and sisters have written a lot to me about this. Now, more and more people should be able to go on 'Haj'. The blessings given by the people who have returned from 'Haj Yatra', especially our mothers and sisters, by writing letters, is very inspiring in itself."

On developing border villages

"The areas which were once considered as the last end of the country, are now being developed considering them as the first villages of the country. This effort is also becoming a means of economic progress along with preserving its tradition and culture."

'Writers' Meet' organized for Divyang writers

"One such event was the 'Writers' Meet' organized for Divyang writers. It saw the participation of a record number of people. Whereas, the 'Rashtriya Sanskrit Sammelan' was organized in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh."

On 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign

"Last year, I had talked about 'Panch Pranas' for the next 25 years from the Red Fort. We will also take an oath to fulfill these 'Panch Pranas' by participating in the 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign."

On indigenous arts and crafts

"Friends, this letter has been written to me by the women of Niti-Mana valley of Chamoli district. These are the women who presented me a unique piece of art on Bhojpatra in October last year. I was also overwhelmed to receive this gift."

On statues returned to India

"A nearly one thousand year old bronze idol of Lord Ganesha has also been returned to India. "Among the items returned, there is also a panel made of wood, which brings out the story of the churning of the ocean. This panel (panel) of 16th-17th century is associated with South India."

On unique initiative in MP on picture stories based on puranas developed in Ujjain

"And I am happy that one such effort is going on in Ujjain these days. Here 18 painters from all over the country are making attractive cartoons based on Puranas," said PM Modi. Besides, PM also shared several interesting stories from various parts of the country and highlighted lesser known but important stories from rural and interior parts of India. This was 103rd edition of the Mann Ki Baat radio programme by PM Modi, and is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.