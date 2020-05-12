'Disappointed PM didn't speak about TikTokers vs YouTubers': Best memes and jokes from PM Modi's address to the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his decision to address the nation at 8pm on Tuesday.

This comes a day after PM Modi indicated that lockdown may not end completely but curbs will be further eased.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was of the firm view that the measures needed in the first three phases of lockdown were not needed "in the fourth", and asked the states to come up with a roadmap by May 15 on how to deal with various aspects of the gradual easing of the lockdown.

With that said, meme makers are back to the game of providing the internet with hilarious memes and jokes on PM Modi's latest address to the nation.

In the first few minutes, netizens grew impatient as one user even asked why there is no 'Skip Intro' option in the speech.

"Why doesn't this speech come with a Skip Intro option?" he wrote.