Melania who? Delhi school dances like there's no tomorrow in FLOTUS' presence

US First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday visited Sarvodaya Co-Educational Senior Secondary School in Moti Bagh, Delhi. She also attended the 'Happiness Class' at the school which includes meditation, street plays, basic obedience and is a part of reducing anxiety and stress levels among students.

"I cannot think of a better way for all of us to start our day than this," Melania said. She also said that she was inspired by the happiness curriculum at the school.

"This is my first visit to India and I cannot express how delightful it is. People here are so welcoming and so kind. I learned that 'Sarvodaya' means 'prosperity for all.' As I walked around, I was able to see how the concept exists amid the curriculum in the leadership of the teachers as well as the spirit of enthusiasm of the students," she said while addressing students and teachers.

The school had also organised a cultural program in order to entertain the First Lady. In a video, Melania was seen extremely happy watching the kids performing. However, a certain kid caught everyone's eye. The student who was sitting in the crowd was seen dancing like there's no tomorrow.

