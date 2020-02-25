Ivanka Trump's royal white silk sherwani by Anita Dongre costs Rs 82,000

Before Ivanka, Kate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, The First Lady of Canada, Hillary Clinton and Former First Lady of the United States have also chosen the Indian designer.

Ivanka paired the Sherwani with white pointed heels and kept her hair rod straight with a middle partition.

She accompanied Trump to the Hyderabad House in Delhi, where he held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier in the day, Trump was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and he also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Inputs from ANI