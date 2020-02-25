Ivanka Trump's royal white silk sherwani by Anita Dongre costs Rs 82,000

US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump attended the ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, on Tuesday. On the second day of their high-profile visit to India, Ivanka opted for an all-white silk sherwani by Anita Dongre.
While the First Lady of US Melania Trump had added a desi touch to her pantsuit by cinching her waist with a banarasi belt, Ivanka went all desi with her sartorial choice. She wore a traditional style Suruhi Sherwani in all-white.
The bandhgala sherwani with a feminine silhouette made for a perfect chic outfit for the event.
Her outfit was handwoven by weavers from West Bengal and had the label's signature elephant logo buttons. Ivanka's Suruhi Sherwani by Anita Dongre comes with a price tag of ₹82,400.
Speaking about the garment, Anita Dongre said, "Ivanka is wearing a sherwani made out of handwoven silk from Murshidabad, West Bengal. It is timeless, and such a classic - We created this style twenty years ago and it's amazing to see how beautifully relevant it is even today. A powerful, standout silhouette, a sherwani carries the same charisma in absolutely any colour but my personal favourites are the evergreen blue, white and black."
She also shared a picture of Ivanka dressed in her label's attire snapped and wrote, "@ivankatrump looks lovely in our classic handwoven Suruhi Sherwani."
Before Ivanka, Kate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, The First Lady of Canada, Hillary Clinton and Former First Lady of the United States have also chosen the Indian designer.
Ivanka paired the Sherwani with white pointed heels and kept her hair rod straight with a middle partition.
She accompanied Trump to the Hyderabad House in Delhi, where he held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Earlier in the day, Trump was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and he also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.
Inputs from ANI
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)