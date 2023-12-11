Mehbooba Mufti To Ghulam Nabi Azad: Here's What Kashmiri Leaders Said About SC's Historic Verdict On Article 370 | Twitter

Mumbai: The Supreme Court on Monday announced the verdict of Article 370 and upheld the Centre's decision to abrogate the provisions of Article 370. In its historic verdict, the apex court upheld the decision which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

'Hold Elections by September 30 in J&K'

CJI DY Chandrachud, while announcing the verdict, asked the Election Commission of India to hold elections in the Union Territory by September 30, 2024. CJI Chandrachud also directed the Centre that the statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to be restored at the earliest.

PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah welcomed the decision

The Supreme Court's verdict was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda. However, the decision received a mixed reaction from the leaders of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ghulam Nabi Azad termed the decision as disappointing

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman and Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad termed the decision as disappointing and said, "It was a mistake to abrogate Article 370. J&K political parties should have been also asked. We are disappointed with this judgment".

Omar Abdullah's reaction

Omar Abdullah, Jammu Kashmir National Conference Vice-President, said that the struggle for Jammu and Kashmir will continue. He said, "Disappointed but not disheartened. The struggle will continue. It took the BJP decades to reach here. We are also prepared for the long haul."

'J&K are not going to lose hope', Mehbooba Mufti

People's Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti who claimed that she was put on a house arrest before the announcement of Supreme Court verdict on Article 370 said, "The people of J&K are not going to lose hope or give up. Our fight for honour and dignity will continue regardless. This isn’t the end of the road for us."

Sajad Lone said the verdict is disappointing

Jammu and Kashmir's Peoples Conference Chief Sajad Lone said, "The Supreme Court verdict on Article 370 is disappointing. Justice yet again eludes the people of J and K. Article 370 may have been legally obliterated but will always remain a part of our political aspirations.

He further said, "In the case of statehood the Supreme Court sidestepped even commenting on it, thus protecting the entire country from any future misuse, by citing precedence. Yet the same misuse was subtly endorsed in J & K. Let us hope at a future date Justice wakes up from its slumber of pretence."

Maharaja Hari Singh's son Karan Singh's reaction

Senior Congress leader and Maharaja Hari Singh's son Karan Singh, on Supreme Court constitutionally validating the removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir told ANI, "A section of people in J&K who will not be happy with this judgment, my sincere advice is that they should accept the inevitable and they should accept the fact that now this has been done and the Supreme Court has upheld the action and therefore there's no point now unnecessarily hitting their head against the wall. Now my suggestion is that they should turn their energies towards fighting the next elections. That is where the people should now be motivated instead of developing any negativity."

PM Narendra Modi's reaction to SC verdict

Prime Minister Narendra welcomed the decision and said, "Today's Supreme Court verdict on the abrogation of Article 370 is historic and constitutionally upholds the decision taken by the Parliament of India on 5th August 2019; it is a resounding declaration of hope, progress and unity for our sisters and brothers in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. The Court, in its profound wisdom, has fortified the very essence of unity that we, as Indians, hold dear and cherish above all else."

PM Modi also said, "I want to assure the resilient people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh that our commitment to fulfilling your dreams remains unwavering. We are determined to ensure that the fruits of progress not only reach you but also extend their benefits to the most vulnerable and marginalised sections of our society who suffered due to Article 370."

He further said, "The verdict today is not just a legal judgment; it is a beacon of hope, a promise of a brighter future and a testament to our collective resolve to build a stronger, more united India."