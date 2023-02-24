e-Paper Get App
Meghalaya: PM Modi hits back at Congress' over 'kabar khudegi' remark, says people are saying 'Modi tera kamal khilega'; watch video

The Prime Minister came down heavily on the Congress party, citing its spokesperson Pawan Khera's remark, "Modi Teri kabar khudegi" (Modi, your grave will be dug).

PM Modi addressing a rally in Shillong, Meghalaya on Friday | ANI
During a campaign rally in Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, which is currently in the midst of an election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at the Congress party. The Prime Minister came down heavily on the Congress party, citing its spokesperson Pawan Khera's remark, "Modi Teri kabar khudegi" (Modi, your grave will be dug).

“Some people who have been rejected by the country are immersed in sadness and are now saying 'Modi, your grave will be dug,' but the people of the country are saying that 'Modi, your lotus will bloom'. The people of the country will give a befitting reply to such people,” the Prime Minister said in Shillong.

“Every corner of the country is saying that Modi, your lotus will bloom. Meghalaya wants people first sarkar rather, family first," PM Modi added.

Before the public rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a roadshow in Shillong, Meghalaya, where elections are currently taking place.

Earlier in the day, BJP Meghalaya president Ernest Mawrie announced that PM Modi addressed an election rally in Tura, supporting BJP candidates for the state assembly elections on February 27.

Additionally, at 11 am, PM Modi paid homage to three freedom fighters from the state - U Tirot Sing, U Kiang Nangbah, and Pa Togan Sangma by laying flowers.

