Meghalaya Election: CM Conrad Sangma visits father's grave; visuals surface | ANI

Meghalaya's incumbent Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, along with his mother Soradini K Sangma, brother James Sangma and sister Agatha K Sangma, visited the grave of his father and former CM, Purno Agitok Sangma in Tura on the day of the counting of votes.

As per official EC trends, CM Conrad Sangma's National People's Party is leading in 17 of the total 59 seats so far. Counting of votes still underway in Meghalaya.

The counting of votes, polled in the February Assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland, started on Thursday morning under three-tier security measures, including central paramilitary forces, officials said.

pic.twitter.com/YroEdv8nhJ — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2023

Sangma meets Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma

Sangma met Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on Tuesday night, ahead of the counting of ballots for Meghalaya assembly elections.

According to an NPP source, both Chief Ministers attended a key meeting in a hotel in Guwahati that lasted half an hour. Following the conference, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya returned to Tura in the West Garo Hills.

Meghalaya has 60 Assembly constituencies, 36 of which are in the Khasi, Jaintia Hills region, and 24 in the Garo Hills region.

However, voting in the Sohiong Assembly constituency has been postponed due to the death of the state's former Home Minister and UDP candidate for the seat, HDR Lyngdoh.