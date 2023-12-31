Meerut Shocker: Drunk Police Officer Thrashed Brutally After His Car Rams Into Other Vehicles; Video Surfaces

Drunk Police Officer Thrashed Brutally After His Car Rams Into Other Vehicles | Twitter

Meerut: In Meerut, on Saturday (December 30) evening, a police officer who was allegedly drunk smashed his car into over a dozen vehicles. The incident occurred near the SSP residence in the Lalkurti area. A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media and it can be seen in the video that the police officer is lying near a dustbin and revealing his identity. He can be heard claiming that he is the gunner of Meerut Police Commissioner Selva Kumari.

A huge crowd gathered around his car and thrashed him

A huge crowd gathered around his car after he rammed it into over half a dozen vehicles, including scooters and cars. They pulled him out of the car and also thrashed the officer after the accident. The police officer created a scene after ramming his car. The police arrived at the spot and took the accused along with them.

The incident occurred in the Lalkurti Police Station area

The incident occurred in the Lalkurti Police Station area of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. The accused police officer has been identified as Amit Kumar Tewatia, and he is the gunner of Meerut Police Commissioner Selva Kumari. There are reports that the accused police officer was driving a police-marked van and collided with a woman riding a scooter. In an attempt to flee, he rammed his car into many vehicles, one after another.

The other commuters left their vehicles on the road and ran for safety

The police officer was not ready to stop the car and kept on smashing his van into many vehicles. Seeing this, the other commuters left their vehicles on the road and ran for safety. After driving for some time, the police officer stopped his car. On seeing this, the enraged crowd ran towards his car, pulled the police officer out of his car, and started beating him.

मेरठ कमिश्नर के गनर ने कई गाड़ियों को रौंदा



शराबी पुलिसकर्मी ने स्कूटी पर चढ़ाई गाड़ी



SSP आवास के आगे स्कूटी पर गाड़ी चढ़ाई



आधे दर्जन गाड़ियों पर चढ़ा दी गाड़ी



पुलिसकर्मी ने खुद को कमिश्नर का बताया गनर



मौके पर पहुंची लाल कुर्ती पुलिस



पुलिस ने सड़कों से गाड़ियों को हटाया… pic.twitter.com/eJPAYBo7rW — News1Indiatweet (@News1IndiaTweet) December 30, 2023

He was heavily intoxicated with alcohol

The accused police officer lay down in front of his car near the dustbin and created a scene at the spot. The people who thrashed the police officer claimed that he was heavily intoxicated with alcohol. The police took the accused gunner along with them to the police station and initiated legal proceedings against the officer.

The police will take action after the investigation is completed

The locals alleged that the police are trying to dispose off the matter as the accused was seen by them leaving in his car from the police station after the incident. However, the police have refuted such claims and said that they are investigating the matter and will take action after the investigation is completed. The accused was also sent for a medical examination and will take action after the reports are received.