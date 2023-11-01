UP: Angry Mob Brutally Thrashes Police Officer As Minor Boy Dies After Being Run Over By Bus In Mahoba; 5 Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Angry Mob Brutally Thrashes Police Officer As Minor Boy Dies After Being Run Over By Bus In Mahoba | Twitter

Mahoba, November 1: Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested five members of a mob which attacked a police sub-inspector in Mahoba district. Sub-inspector Ram Avtar was beaten by the mob when he went to clear a road blockade along with his team. A video clip of a few men slapping, punching and kicking the sub-inspector, has also gone viral on social media.

People were protesting after the death of a 13-year-old boy who was run over by a bus

The incident took place on Monday in the Panwari area of Mahoba, where people were protesting after the death of a 13-year-old boy who was run over by a bus when he was going to his home on a bicycle. After the incident, the boy's family members, along with locals, laid his body on a road in protest, demanding strict action against the bus driver and compensation.

Ram Avtar reached the location to clear it but the mob attacked him with sticks

Upon receiving the information about the road blockade, Ram Avtar reached the location with his team to clear it but the mob attacked him with sticks. Three members of the cop's team fled the scene, leaving him alone with the mob.

DSP of the area reached the spot and pacified the mob

Later, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of the area reached the spot and pacified the mob. They also admitted Ram Avtar to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The police managed to arrest five people

The police meanwhile managed to arrest five people involved in the incident. However, two of the accused, while being taken away to the station in a police van, tried to escape and even snatched the service weapon of one of the cops. They shot at the policemen but were later overpowered by the cops. In the retaliatory fire, the accused duo, identified as Parashurama and Monu, were injured. Two constables and a sub-inspector also received minor injuries.

