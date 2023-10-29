 Bihar Shocker: Mob Brutally Thrashes 4 Minor Boys On Suspicion Of Stealing ‘Biscuits & Chips’ In Begusarai
The shop owner nabbed them and a large number of villagers soon assembled at the place and tied the boys to a pole and were brutally beaten.

Updated: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 01:27 PM IST
Mob Brutally Thrashes 4 Minor Boys On Suspicion Of Stealing 'Biscuits & Chips' In Begusarai

Patna, October 28: Four minor boys were brutally thrashed by a violent mob on suspicion of theft in Bihar’s Begusarai district on Saturday. The minor boys had allegedly stolen a few packets of biscuits and Kurkure chips packets from a retail shop in Fazilpur village.

The boys were tied to a pole and were brutally beaten

The shop owner nabbed them and a large number of villagers soon assembled at the place and tied the boys to a pole and were brutally beaten. A team of Virpur police station immediately reached the spot and managed to rescue the boys after a brief struggle.

Police investigation underway

“We have rescued the victims and taken them to the police station. We have also informed their parents and handed them over. They have not given any written complaint against anyone. We are investigating social media accounts to find out if any such video was uploaded on not,” Pallav Kumar SHO of Virpur police station said.

article-image

