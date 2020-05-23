Medics’ ‘black ribbon’ stir against quarantine rules

Sfoorti Mishra / New Delhi

Doctors deployed in Covid-19 duty in all the Central and state government hospitals on Friday sported black arm bands while at work as a mark of protest.

The 'black ribbon protest' has been organised by the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) India to express the medical professionals' disappointment over the revised guidelines for health workers posted in Covid areas, issued by the Union and state health depts. Deep Chand Bandhu Government Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in the national capital are a few hospitals where the doctors are currently holding the protest by sporting black arm bands.

The organisers said that if the government does not pay attention to their issues, they will intensify the agitation.