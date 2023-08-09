Medha Patkar Calls On Karnataka CM To Release Water From Almatti Dam to Prevent Floods In Maharashtra

Wrestlers protest: Noted activist Medha Patkar supports symbolic protest for dignity and justice | File Photo

Medha Patkar of the People's Movements National Coordination Committee has sent an SOS to the Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramiah to release water from the Almatti dam in north Karnataka immediately, failing which Kolhapur and Sangli districts in Maharashtra would face devastating floods.

In a letter to Siddaramiah, she said the reservoir of Almatti has filled up to 90% of its capacity and the water level is almost close to 519 meters.

Climate Change Concerns

If there are heavy rains (which are likely because of climate change) then the excess water will certainly flood Kolhapur first and then Sangli as it happened in 2005 and 2021. She has pleaded with the CM to immediately release two lakh cusecs of water to ward off sure disaster. She said the people are still to fully recover from the loss caused by the last floods.

Patkar alleged that rules of the Central Water Commission relating to the regulation and monitoring of large dam reservoirs are being violated.

Alleged Violation of Regulations

She said as per rules Alamatti reservoir is to be kept at 50% storage capacity by July 31st and 77% by August 31st and at 100% only by the end of September. This rule has already been violated and the water level has gone beyond 518 metres.

"If there is no discharge up to 2 lakh cusecs from Alamatty here and now, flooding in Maharashtra can occur. It was in the last week of July itself that the district administration of Kolhapur had issued alerts to the population and not only a large number of houses but even the Collector's office was also vacated for protection from the expected flood and submergence. The level has gone up today beyond that. Open non-compliance with the CWC rules is not acceptable," she added.

Patkar Warns of Losses Worth Crores of Rupees Due to Floods

Patkar said there should be no inter-state conflict on this serious issues between Karnataka and Maharashtra. Instead there should be strict adherence to rules.

"We are certainly not insensitive to the water requirement of Karnataka, but we would not like to face losses worth crores of rupees due to floods. The affected people of 2005 too are not yet fully compensated and rehabilitated, as always happens. You can certainly understand the pain and anguish and help protect further devastation," the noted activist observed.

Experts in Maharashtra have alleged that the increase in the barrage in Karnataka has complicated the situation.

