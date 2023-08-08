 Karnataka: Stay On PSI Recruitment Re-Exam In The State On Sept 28 To Continue, Says HC
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKarnataka: Stay On PSI Recruitment Re-Exam In The State On Sept 28 To Continue, Says HC

Karnataka: Stay On PSI Recruitment Re-Exam In The State On Sept 28 To Continue, Says HC

The examination conducted on October 3, 2021 for 545 posts was canceled by the government after a 'scam' broke out.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 08, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka: Stay On PSI Recruitment Re-Exam In The State On Sept 28 To Continue, Says HC | Representative Image

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday continued the interim stay on conducting the re-exam for the recruitment of Police Sub-Inspectors on September 28.

The examination conducted on October 3, 2021 for 545 posts was canceled by the government after a 'scam' broke out

A re-exam which was scheduled to be held on September 28 has been challenged by successful candidates who were not accused in the scam.

The recruitment exams to fill the posts of 545 PSIs ran into controversy after it was revealed that the OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) answer sheets were tampered with to benefit some candidates.

The authorities debarred 52 candidates who were allegedly involved in the scam. The examination in 2021 was written by 54,289 candidates.

A division bench of the High Court headed by Justice P Dinesh Kumar continued the stay granted earlier and adjourned the hearing to August 16. The counsel for the petitioners had sought more time to argue the case.

Over 100 candidates who had passed the PSI exams have challenged the government’s order cancelling the earlier exams and ordering for a new one.

The police had registered two FIRs and arrested over 30 people, including several candidates and police officers allegedly involved in the scam.

Read Also
Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: CID to conduct lie-detector test on arrested ADGP
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Parliament Passes Bill To Empower President With Management Accountability Of IIMs

Parliament Passes Bill To Empower President With Management Accountability Of IIMs

France Announces Plans to Welcome 30,000 Indian Students by 2030

France Announces Plans to Welcome 30,000 Indian Students by 2030

Karnataka: Stay On PSI Recruitment Re-Exam In The State On Sept 28 To Continue, Says HC

Karnataka: Stay On PSI Recruitment Re-Exam In The State On Sept 28 To Continue, Says HC

US School Teacher Accused Of Having Sexual Relationship With Student

US School Teacher Accused Of Having Sexual Relationship With Student

Balochistan University Shut For Indefinite Time Span After Clash Amongst Students

Balochistan University Shut For Indefinite Time Span After Clash Amongst Students