MEA denies China's claims, says 'Disengagement process not yet complete in eastern Ladakh'

India on Thursday said disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh has not yet been completed, two days after China claimed that the process was completed at most locations in the region.

The clear assertion by New Delhi came ahead of a fresh round of Lt General-level talks between the Indian army and the Chinese PLA which government sources said is set to take place within the next two days.

"There has been some progress made towards this objective but the disengagement process has as yet not been completed," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at an online media briefing when asked about China's claim on Tuesday that the frontline troops of the two countries have completed disengagement at most localities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).