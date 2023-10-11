Mayawati Rubbishes Claims BSP Would Join INDIA Alliance, Asks Party Workers To Beware Of 'Fake News'

BSP Chief Mayawati denied her party would join the Opposition INDIA alliance and called any such reports as "fake news" | X/Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati on Wednesday (October 11) rubbished claims made by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav that the BSP would join INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) parties - the Opposition alliance stiched by over 26 political parties - to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The BSP chief also hit out at news media for amplifying the claims made by the SP leader and asked if all this was done under "some agenda."

The BSP chief in her post also advised the party workers to beware of such "fake news." She said in her post that a private news channel was speculating and reporting that BSP would join INDIA alliance only on the basis of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav's claims.

1.सपा नेता रामगोपाल यादव के हवाले से बीएसपी के ’इण्डिया’ गठबंधन में शामिल होने के लिए मुलाकात की न्यूज18 चैनल पर प्रसारित खबर पूरी तरह से गलत, बेबुनियाद व फेक न्यूज। बार-बार ऐसी मनगढ़न्त खबरों से मीडिया अपनी इमेज खराब करने पर क्यों तुला है? कहीं ये सब किसी एजेण्डे के तहत तो नहीं? — Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 11, 2023

"The SP and their leaders not refuting such unrestrained media reports, does it not prove that the condition of that party (SP) is very bad here in Uttar Pradesh and they are also a part of the disgusting politics which is continuously active against the BSP," said Mayawati in her post on X.

2. मीडिया द्वारा ऐसी अनर्गल खबरों का सपा व उनके नेता द्वारा खण्डन नहीं करना क्या यह साबित नहीं करता है कि उस पार्टी की हालत यहाँ उत्तर प्रदेश में काफी बदहाल है और वे भी उस घृणित राजनीति का हिस्सा हैं जो बीएसपी के खिलाफ लगातार सक्रिय है। ऐसी फेक खबरों से पार्टी के लोग सावधान रहें। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 11, 2023

Mayawati not part of INDIA or NDA

Mayawati's BSP is neither part of the Opposition INDIA alliance nor the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by BJP. On August 30, Mayawati took to X (formerly Twitter) and categorically said that the BSP would join neither NDA or INDIA.

"NDA and India Alliance are mostly parties with anti-poor casteist, communal, pro-Dhanna Seth and capitalist policies against whose policies BSP is continuously fighting and hence the question of contesting elections by forming an alliance with them does not arise. Hence appeal to media – no fake news please," she had said in her post.

1. एनडीए व इण्डिया गठबंधन अधिकतर गरीब-विरोधी जातिवादी, साम्प्रदायिक, धन्नासेठ-समर्थक व पूंजीवादी नीतियों वाली पार्टियाँ हैं जिनकी नीतियों के विरुद्ध बीएसपी अनवरत संघर्षरत है और इसीलिए इनसे गठबंधन करके चुनाव लड़ने का सवाल ही पैदा नहीं होता। अतः मीडिया से अपील-नो फेक न्यूज प्लीज़। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 30, 2023

"BSP will, like 2007, single-handedly contest the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly general elections in four states by uniting crores of broken/dispersed neglected people of the society on the basis of mutual brotherhood rather than the manipulations/manipulations of the opponents. The media should not spread misconceptions again and again," Mayawati had said in her post in August.

