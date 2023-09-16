Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amid Defections From Party, Mayawati Stands Firm, To Contest Alone

LS Poll 2024: BSP Supremo Mayawati To Fight Her Own Political Battle | PTI Photo by Nand Kumar

Lucknow: With prominent leaders leaving the party every day, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati seems undeterred with her plans to fight the grand electoral battle of 2024 on her own.

Maya has already announced that she will not become part of any alliance in the coming parliament elections of 2024.

Mayawati clarifies

BSP Chief has made it public that she would neither join opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A. nor become part of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Bharatiya Janta Party. Not only this, she has also ruled out any alliance for the coming assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh. Going one step forward Maya has released the first list of her candidates for MP assembly elections. BSP has said that it is open for post poll alliances in states and at the centre.

While ruling out any chance of an alliance Maya had said that it never benefitted BSP. `While BSP gets its votes transferred to alliance partners the same does not happen either way’, said She. However, refuting this claim of Maya, her former colleagues, said that in 2019 BSP had an alliance with Samajwadi party and won 10 seats in parliament against zero in 2014. After she broke the alliance and contested 2022 UP assembly polls alone the party could win only one seat out of 403.

Mayawati is weighting political options

Political analyst TB Singh said that Maya has a different game plan for 2024 LS polls as well for the assembly polls of four states this year. 'She would try her level best to win at least a few seats in parliament and become king maker in case no alliance gets a majority’, said he. A former BSP leader, now with congress, says Maya is weighing options and would take a final decision on alliance just before elections. He said that denial for alliance could be her strategy to bargain for maximum number of seats. At present congress, SP, Rashtriya Lok Dal and few smaller parties from UP are part of I.N.D.I.A alliance of opposition.

On Friday, Maya expelled another senior party leader from western Uttar Pradesh and former MP, Dharamvir Choudhury. Last week she had shown the door to another stalwart from west UP, Imran Masood. BSP insiders said that of 10 sitting MPs of party five have almost deserted Maya and may join other parties any day.