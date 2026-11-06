Mayawati Looks To Ambedkar Legacy To Revive BSP Ahead Of 2027 Polls, Targets 5th Term In UP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati | ANI

Lucknow: With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections approaching, BSP chief Mayawati is looking to revive the party's political fortunes by returning to its core plank of Ambedkarite politics, social justice and empowerment of weaker sections. The party is also preparing to turn its December 6 Ambedkar death anniversary programme in Lucknow into a major political mobilisation exercise.

At a high-level meeting of the BSP's Uttar Pradesh unit at the party headquarters here on Thursday, Mayawati reviewed the party's organisational preparations and asked leaders to strengthen the network down to the booth level. She also stressed the need to identify strong candidates and consolidate support among Dalits, backward communities, minorities and other disadvantaged sections.

The meeting was attended by state and divisional office-bearers and district presidents from all 75 districts, indicating the party's attempt to put its electoral machinery in motion well ahead of the Assembly elections.

Mayawati announced that she had accepted the party's request to lead a large commemorative programme on December 6 at the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Samajik Parivartan Sthal on the banks of the Gomti in Lucknow. The event, marking the death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, is expected to provide the BSP an opportunity to reconnect with its traditional support base and reinforce its political message.

The BSP has resolved to make the programme a historic event, with the party leadership seeking to use Ambedkar's legacy as the rallying point for its campaign ahead of the crucial Assembly elections.

During Thursday's meeting, Mayawati called upon party workers to work towards forming a BSP government in Uttar Pradesh for the fifth time. She asked office-bearers to address organisational weaknesses within a stipulated timeframe and intensify efforts to unite weaker sections around the party's political agenda.

The slogan "Vote hamara, raj bhi hamara" is expected to remain central to the party's campaign, reflecting its attempt to revive the idea of political empowerment through social consolidation.

In a direct attack on rival parties, Mayawati accused the Congress, BJP and Samajwadi Party of invoking Dr Ambedkar's Constitution for political gains but failing to implement its principles in the interest of weaker sections. She alleged that successive governments had neglected the concerns of Dalits, tribals, backward communities, minorities, farmers, labourers, women and unemployed youth.

Projecting the BSP's four governments in Uttar Pradesh as an example of governance based on the rule of law and public welfare, she said the party was committed to ensuring justice, security and dignity for all sections of society.

Mayawati also raised the issue of electoral credibility, reiterating the BSP's demand for a return to ballot papers. She alleged that the use of electronic voting machines had raised questions about the fairness of the electoral process and said free and impartial elections were essential for restoring public confidence in democracy.

The BSP chief also flagged poverty, unemployment, corruption, irregularities in recruitment examinations and migration from villages as major concerns, accusing successive governments of failing to address these problems.

The meeting suggests that the BSP is seeking to rebuild its political base through a combination of organisational restructuring, Ambedkarite mobilisation and a renewed social justice narrative. For Mayawati, the immediate challenge will be to translate this political messaging into booth-level strength and revive the party's electoral presence in Uttar Pradesh.