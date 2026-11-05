Lucknow KGMU Conversion Case STF Report Alleges Doctor Rameez's Parents Arranged Meetings With Religious Preachers | File Pic

Lucknow: Fresh revelations have emerged in the alleged religious conversion case at King George's Medical University (KGMU), with the Special Task Force (STF) investigation pointing to the alleged involvement of accused doctor Dr Rameez's parents in influencing medical students.

According to the investigation report, Rameez allegedly targeted Hindu medical students, persuaded them to abandon their studies and introduced them to his parents, Saleemuddin and Khateja. The parents allegedly facilitated meetings with different religious preachers at a flat in Lucknow's Hussainabad area to influence the students.

The investigation further alleges that students were discouraged from celebrating Hindu festivals and gradually distanced from their families. They were reportedly encouraged to observe Islamic festivals and learn about Islam through the preachers.

The report also details allegations of sexual exploitation. In one incident dating back to 2012, Rameez allegedly invited a student to his flat under the pretext of dance practice, offered her alcohol and subsequently exploited her. He allegedly made objectionable photographs and videos

of the student. Meanwhile, police have arrested his associate Sharik Khan, who allegedly prepared forged documents connected with the marriage and conversion of a woman doctor from Agra. The case has brought renewed attention to the ongoing STF investigation into allegations of organised religious conversion, exploitation and document forgery. Further legal proceedings are awaited.