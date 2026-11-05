Uttar Pradesh Diwali Bonus 2026 CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Approves ₹6,908 For 14.82 Lakh State Employees | File Pic

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a major Diwali gift for lakhs of state government employees by issuing the official order for a 30-day ad-hoc bonus for the financial year 2025-26. Under the decision approved by the Yogi Adityanath government, eligible employees will receive a bonus of up to ₹6,908.

According to the government order issued by the Finance Department, approximately 14.82 lakh non-gazetted employees are expected to benefit from the decision. The scheme covers full-time non-gazetted state government employees, personnel working in government-aided educational and technical institutions, local bodies, district panchayats and work-charged employees in government departments.

The bonus will be available to eligible non-gazetted employees working in posts up to Pay Matrix Level 8, with a salary scale ranging from ₹47,600 to ₹1,51,100 and corresponding pre-revised grade pay of up to ₹4,800. Employees who have completed at least one year of continuous service as of March 31, 2026, will qualify.

For calculating the bonus, the government has fixed the maximum monthly emoluments limit at ₹7,000. Based on 30 days of bonus and an average of 30.4 days per month, the maximum payable amount comes to ₹6,908.

The government has prescribed a combination of cash payment and savings. Under the arrangement, 75 per cent of the sanctioned bonus will be deposited into the employee's General Provident Fund (GPF) account, while the remaining 25 per cent will be paid in cash.

Employees who are not members of the GPF will receive the savings component through National Savings Certificates (NSC) or deposits into their Public Provident Fund (PPF) accounts.

However, employees who retired after March 31, 2026, or are due to retire by April 30, 2027, will receive the entire eligible bonus amount in cash.

The government has extended the benefit to eligible daily wage workers as well. Employees working in offices following a six-day working week must have completed at least three years of continuous service and worked a minimum of 240 days in each year. For offices following a five-day working week, the requirement is 206 working days annually.

For daily wage employees, the maximum monthly emoluments limit has been fixed at ₹1,200, translating into a maximum bonus of ₹1,184 for 30 days.

Employees penalised in departmental disciplinary proceedings or criminal cases during 2025-26 will not be eligible. In cases where departmental inquiries or criminal proceedings are pending, bonus payments will remain withheld until the outcome. Employees subsequently cleared of the charges will receive their withheld bonus.

The decision is expected to provide financial relief to government employees and their families during the festive season while benefiting a wide range of public-sector and local government institutions across Uttar Pradesh.