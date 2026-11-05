Uttar Pradesh Voter List Revision Begins November 12 As Election Officials Probe 2.4 Crore Electoral Roll Gap | File Pic

Lucknow: Ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Election Commission has launched a major exercise to identify eligible voters missing from the state's Assembly electoral rolls. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has directed district election officers to cross-reference Assembly voter lists with Panchayat and urban local body electoral rolls to ensure that no eligible citizen is left out.

The exercise follows the emergence of a difference of nearly 2.4 crore between Panchayat electoral rolls and the rural voter count identified during the preparation of Assembly electoral rolls. The two sets of electoral rolls are prepared by separate authorities. While the State Election Commission prepares Panchayat voter lists, the Election Commission of India manages Assembly and Lok Sabha electoral rolls.

The verification drive will be part of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2027, scheduled to begin on November 12. January 1, 2027, will be the qualifying date for voter registration, and the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on January 4.

Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa has directed officials to make special efforts to identify women and young voters missing from the electoral rolls. He noted that the proportion of women voters in the current Assembly rolls was unusually low.

To address the gap, the administration will involve ASHA workers, Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs), Anganwadi workers and representatives of women's self-help groups. These workers will conduct door-to-door visits to identify eligible women and facilitate their registration.