Mayawati Accuses BJP Of Politicising Probe Agencies, Calls For Support To BSP

Bisalpur: Mayawati, the BSP national president, strongly criticised the BJP government at the Centre, accusing it of politicising the federal agencies and failing to address the needs of marginalised communities. At a rally in Bisalpur, Pilibhit, Mayawati also flayed Congress for its alleged misuse of central agencies to target opposition parties. She asserted that like its predecessors, the BJP government has also politicised investigative bodies, compromising their impartiality.

Citing the plight of dalits, tribals and minorities, Mayawati accused BJP of neglecting their welfare, stating they continue to face persecution from casteist and communal forces. She lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating the BJP’s promises of development have remained unfulfilled, with the marginalised sections of society bearing the brunt of economic hardships. Highlighting issues such as poverty, unemployment, inflation and corruption, Mayawati asserted that the BJP government has failed to address pressing concerns.

Mayawati presented BSP as an alternative

She warned against the allure of opposition parties seeking power through bribery, threats and coercion, urging the public to remain vigilant. Mayawati presented BSP as an alternative, citing its track record in Uttar Pradesh where, she claimed, the party prioritised the interests of all sections of society, particularly farmers. She criticised the government's agricultural policies, alleging they have exacerbated the problems faced by farmers in regions like Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur.

“Our government had taken special care of the interests of farmers,” Maya - wati declared, urging voters to support BSP in the upcoming election. She emphasised the party's commitment to governance that addresses the needs of all citizens, irrespective of caste or creed. As the political discourse intensifies, Mayawati's rallying cry seeks to galvanise support for BSP, presenting itself as a viable alternative to the incumbent government in Uttar Pradesh.