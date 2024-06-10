 'Matter Of Pride To Be In Modi 3.0 Council Of Ministers': BJP Kerala MP Suresh Gopi Rejects Reports Of Wanting To Quit Union Ministry Hours After Oath
Suresh Gopi took to X (former Twitter) and rejected all claims of his plan to quit from the Modi 3.0 Cabinet.

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Monday, June 10, 2024, 03:34 PM IST
Thrissur: Hours after speculations had spread over BJP Kerala MP Suresh Gopi's reported plan to relinquish his cabinet berth in the third Modi government, Suresh Gopi took to X (former Twitter) and rejected reports of him wanting to quit Union Ministry.

He said, "A few media platforms are spreading the incorrect news that I am going to resign from the Council of Ministers of the Modi Government. This is grossly incorrect. Under the leadership of PM @narendramodiJi we are committed to the development and prosperity of Kerala."

During the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign, actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi had sought votes by promising that if he won, he would become a Union minister, a guarantee he attributed to PM Modi. The actor-politician had won from the Thrissur constituency in the 2024 parliamentary elections creating history as the first Lok Sabha MP of the BJP from Kerala. 65-yr-old Suresh Gopi on Sunday evening was sworn in as Minister of State in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers marking a historic first for the Bharatiya Janata Party which managed to breach the Kerala bastion in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Suresh Gopi clinched victory with a huge margin of 74,686 votes over his nearest competitor, advocate VS Sunilkumar from the Communist Party of India (CPI). In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party's vote share increased by about 3%, from 15 percent in 2019 to 17 percent this time.

Suresh Gopi's Lok Sabha win is a big win for the BJp this time because the party has not been able to establish strong presence in the state yet. Suresh Gopi is the the first BJP Lok Sabha MP from Kerala. The actor took oath as minister at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

