Kerala Lok Sabha Election 2024: Suresh Gopi’s Win Comes With BJP’s Increased Vote Share

Actor Suresh Gopi | X (Twitter)

Thrissur: BJP has been celebrating its first win in the southern state of kerala that is Suresh Gopi claimed victory from the Thrissur seat with 74,686 voter margin from the runner up S Sunilkumar from the CPI under the LDF. With this, the BJP opened its account in the south of India, Kerala. Where the UDF won 18 out of 20 seats, LDF secured the remaining one seat there.

Not only is the NDA celebrating its first win in Kerala, but there has also been a notable surge in the saffron party's vote share across the state. The BJP's vote share has consistently increased in each election, rising from 15.64 percent in 2019 to 19.23 percent in 2024. In the recent elections, the BJP contested 16 seats, while its ally, the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), contested the remaining four. The BJP party's vote share alone grew from 13 percent in 2019 to 16.68 percent this year, indicating a significant rise in its popularity among voters in Kerala.

2021 Assembly elections

In the 2021 assembly elections, the BJP failed to secure any seats, but they succeeded in increasing their vote share from 10.6 percent in 2016 to 11.3 percent. This marks a notable increase of 0.77 percent in their vote share despite not winning any seats in the assembly elections.

Apart from the victory in the Thrissur seat, Sobha Surendran from the BJP, contesting from Alappuzha, saw a significant increase in vote share, reaching 28 percent compared to 17 percent in 2019. Similarly, in Attingal, the BJP's V Muraleedharan also experienced a notable surge in vote share, rising from 24.8 percent in 2019 to 31.6 percent this year. This positive trend was also observed in Alathur, where T.N. Sarasu from the BJP increased the party's vote share from 21.3 percent to 24.3 percent.

In comparison, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) once again secured only one seat, the same as in 2019. However, there was a decline in their vote share from the last elections, dropping from 36.29 percent to 33.36 percent in this election. This time, they won the Alathur constituency by a narrow margin of just 20,111 votes.

On the other hand, the United Democratic Front (UDF), despite securing a majority of the seats in this election, also witnessed a decrease in their vote share. Their vote share decreased from 47.48 percent in 2019 to 45.21 percent in 2024.

In the highly anticipated battle that captured the nation's attention, Congress' Shashi Tharoor secured victory in Thiruvananthapuram, defeating BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar by just a narrow margin of 16,077 votes. This marked a significant drop from the 99,989 marginal votes in the last elections.