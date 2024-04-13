Mathura: Boy Forcefully Kisses Minor Girl, Slaps Himself With Slipper & Apologises To Village Committee; VIDEO Surfaces

A alarming incident from Mathura is going viral on social media where a young boy is seen forcefully kissing a minor girl and fleeing away from the scene. According to media reports, the minor girl who is from West Bengal came to Mathura with her family to visit religious places. The horrific incident of the girl being molested was captured in a CCTV. The CCTV footage showed the girl holding a baby in one arm and walking through the street. Meanwhile, the young boy approached and tried to forcefully kiss her and thereby fleeing from the scene.

मथुरा : किशोरी से अश्लील हरकत करते हुए वीडियो वायरल



- पंचायत के फरमान के बाद आरोपी ने अपने सिर पर चप्पल मारकर मांगी माफी

- छेड़छाड़ का CCTV और आरोपी द्वारा खुद को चप्पल मारने का वीडियो आया सामने

- बताया जा रहा है कि किशोरी पश्चिम बंगाल की रहने वाली है। वह यहां अपने परिवार के साथ… pic.twitter.com/EKa7mhV4XK — Newstrack (@newstrackmedia) April 13, 2024

Soon after incident was noticed by authorities a panchayat was called. During the panchayat session The accused repeatedly hit himself 10 times with slipper and apologised to the authorities. According to media reports soon after the incident the molested girl and her family went back to West Bengal. After the CCTV footage became viral on social media Police have started a search for the accused. Although, the young boy has not be identified by police authorities. Also, no case has been registered in the matter as of now.

Past Incidents Of Women Assaults In Uttar Pradesh

According to the Ghaziabad police, a woman and her male friends were detained for torturing and sexually abusing the woman's young daughter in Ghaziabad's Uttar Pradesh.

On January 20, the 10-year-old girl wandered off from her Ghaziabad home and was discovered wandering the streets of Delhi. After being turned over to the Delhi Police, the Child Welfare Committee was given custody of her. A medical examination on the girl showed that she had been raped.

The victim informed police officers that she and her 13-year-old brother had been living with her maternal grandparents since the death of her father four years prior. Her mother had brought the siblings to her Ghaziabad residence last year. Her mother's acquaintance, who had previously molested her brother, 13, sexually attacked her on multiple occasions. The abuse had caused her brother to move out of the house.